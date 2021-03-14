Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.66 Million in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000.

Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 1,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,158. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

