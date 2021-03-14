Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.45 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,095,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVACU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,289. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

