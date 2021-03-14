Kepos Capital LP Decreases Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,060,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

OTCMKTS TWCTU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 20,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,596. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

