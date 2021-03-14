Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 220,000 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.35% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $13,644,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 335,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,138. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

