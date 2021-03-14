Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.