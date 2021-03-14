Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

