Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $731,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

