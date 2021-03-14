Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $522,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.