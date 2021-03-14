Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $832,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.