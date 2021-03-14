Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

