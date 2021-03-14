Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $400,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $141.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

