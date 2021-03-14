Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,137 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $411.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

