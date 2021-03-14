Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $527,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

