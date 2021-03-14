Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $500,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,475,657. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

