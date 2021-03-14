Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $448,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

