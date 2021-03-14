Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $786,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

