Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $518,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CDW by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CDW by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.