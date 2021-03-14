Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $467,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $70.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

