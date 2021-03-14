Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $403,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 217,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

