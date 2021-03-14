Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $403,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 217,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Leidos stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.
LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.
Leidos Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.