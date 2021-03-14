Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $401,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

