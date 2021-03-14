Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,774 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Hess by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 412,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

