Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 10,158 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

