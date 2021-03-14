Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.29.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

