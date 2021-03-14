Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 30,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in WestRock by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

