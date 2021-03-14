Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

