Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 440,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $92.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.