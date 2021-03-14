Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Spire comprises approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE SR traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $75.13. 440,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

