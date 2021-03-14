Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,320 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,320 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 613,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock worth $3,943,238. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.