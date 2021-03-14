Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.10 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

