KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $621,369.99

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $621,369.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001231 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.