KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAOOY stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. KAO has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

