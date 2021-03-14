KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KAOOY stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. KAO has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About KAO
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.