Kalos Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

