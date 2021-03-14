Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £122 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,594.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,238.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

