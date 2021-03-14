JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THS. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.