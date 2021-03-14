JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

