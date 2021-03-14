Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 376,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

