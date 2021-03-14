Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,115,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,797 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $175,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

