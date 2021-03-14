John H. Marlow Sells 5,100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RingCentral stock opened at $343.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.54 and a 200-day moving average of $330.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
