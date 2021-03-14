John H. Marlow Sells 5,100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RingCentral stock opened at $343.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.54 and a 200-day moving average of $330.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.