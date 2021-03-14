John Abernethy Sells 200,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

