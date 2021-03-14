Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $938,506 over the last 90 days.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

Jiya Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. Jiya Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.