Jin Zhao Sells 615 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.47 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.16.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
