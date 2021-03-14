Jin Zhao Sells 615 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.47 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

