JFrog Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FROG) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

JFrog’s (NASDAQ:FROG) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 15th. JFrog had issued 11,568,218 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. After the end of JFrog’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

FROG stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares in the company, valued at $483,046,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

