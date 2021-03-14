Jennifer A. Sey Sells 23,054 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $560,212.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $173,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

