Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

