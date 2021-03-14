Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IHI in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

IHICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of IHICY opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHI has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

