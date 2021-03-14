JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JD.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 161.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

