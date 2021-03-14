JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 906 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $87.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

