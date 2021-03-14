JBJ Investment Partners LLC Invests $456,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average of $244.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

