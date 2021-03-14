JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

