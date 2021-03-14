James D. Neff Sells 4,300 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.